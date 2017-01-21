See Photos of the Women’s Marches Around the World

View Slideshow Photo: ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty Images

Women (and men) didn’t just march in Washington, D.C., on Saturday — they marched worldwide. While more than half a million people turned out in the nation’s capital for the Women’s March on Washington, hundreds of thousands of others participated in 650 other “sister marches” across the 50 states and in select cities around the world. Globally, people turned out in larger numbers than anticipated, with the number of marchers in D.C. far surpassing the tally of those who attended the presidential inauguration. Estimates at the Mall placed the total attendees at 500,000 marchers; so many people they almost didn’t get the chance to formally march. Similar numbers were reported in New York and Los Angeles, with large amounts of people turning out in cities such as Boston, Denver, and London.



As of Saturday evening, an estimated 4,625,000 people attended marches in cities as close as New York and as far away as Antarctica.

