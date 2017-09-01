See All the Kooky Menswear Looks From London for Fall

Today Fashion Week Men’s wrapped in London. Time to catch up on all of the collections, and see who was out and about in their finest streetwear! J.W. Anderson made a case for grandma-inspired knitwear, accented with floral crocheted designs, while KTZ models were all tied up in constricting laced-up looks. See how designers in London continue to keep the runway interesting by clicking all the shows in our gallery below. Check back later this week for collections from Milan.

