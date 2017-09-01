The Latest on the Cut

5:01 p.m.

The Women’s Run to D.C. Has Raised $35,000 for Planned Parenthood So Far

And so many women wanted to run with them that it’s now a relay.

4:09 p.m.

See All the Kooky Menswear Looks From London for Fall

Grandma knitwear and constricting lace might be in.

3:54 p.m.

Mariah Carey Is in a ‘Pick Me Up, Put Me Down’ Phase

Not unrelated: Bryan Tanaka sustains an injury.

3:36 p.m.

Is This the ‘Real King’ of the Pussy Posse?

“Page Six” says Andrei Gillott is in charge.

3:35 p.m.

Here’s What to Do After You’ve Called Paul Ryan About Planned Parenthood

Another opportunity to turn anger into action.

2:24 p.m.

State Department Apologizes for Discriminating Against LGBTQ Employees

John Kerry just apologized for discriminatory practices “as far back as the 1940s.”

2:18 p.m.

How to Get Naomi Campbell’s Glowing Golden Globes Skin

Her makeup artist explains.

2:14 p.m.

See the Best Street Style From London Fashion Week Men’s

Primary colors, slim suits, and fluffy coats.

2:06 p.m.

Here Are All the Celebrities Attending the Women’s March

Tons of celebs are set to march for women’s rights.

1:04 p.m.

Trump Adviser Condemns Meryl Streep’s Divisive Rhetoric

Streep is “inciting people’s worst instincts,” Kellyanne Conway said, after the actress disparaged Trump’s impression of a disabled person.

1:00 p.m.

The Lavender Roll-on That Calms My Nerves (and Skin)

It smells amazing and helps prevent breakouts.

1:00 p.m.

Inside New York’s Luxury Meditation Center

Here, meditation is just a part of your luxury lifestyle.

12:27 p.m.

Disturbing Study Looks at the Effectiveness of Thinspo

Images of thin people can change how much you eat.

11:58 a.m.

Photographer Yagazie Emezi Captures the Old and New of Casablanca

A journey through the walkways of Morocco, and the characters Emezi found there.

11:38 a.m.

Tom Hiddleston Defends His Self-Congratulatory South Sudan Speech

The one-time Taylor Swift boyfriend is just doing the best he can.

11:22 a.m.

Girls Season 6 Trailer: Time to Maybe, Finally Grow Up

Returning February 12.

11:16 a.m.

Pope Francis Invites Mothers to Breastfeed Their Infants in the Sistine Chapel

“You mothers, go ahead and breastfeed, without fear.”

10:47 a.m.

Read the Sweet Note Ruth Bader Ginsburg Sent an 8-Year-Old Girl

RBG is so good to her fans.

10:32 a.m.

The Invisible Socks That Keep My Feet Toasty

The no-show socks keep feet warm without ever slipping off.

10:13 a.m.

Ryan Gosling Had the Best Response to a Deep Question About Love

Same.