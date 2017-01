View Slideshow Photo: Nabile Quenum

Wide-leg pants took the spotlight on the streets of Milan Men’s Fashion Week last weekend: tailored slacks, ripped jeans, and looser silhouettes. Colorful plaid scarves and bold red fabrics were the standouts — see Tamu McPherson’s vibrant fox-print coat. The utilitarian puffer coat got an upgrade, paired with sateen floral suits and biker jeans.

