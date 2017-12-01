View Slideshow Photo: Nabile Quenum

Pitti Uomo constantly delivers some of the best menswear street style, and this year did not disappoint. While London Fashion Week Men’s was all about the bright colors, Pitti strayed more toward neutrals — especially browns. A mahogany corduroy suit was a standout, as was Nick Wooster’s camel coat.

Patterns came into play, particularly on silk scarves and plaid accessories. And several men added some downtown cool to their tailored suits with bright-white and futuristic sneakers. Click ahead for some of the best street style from Pitti Uomo.