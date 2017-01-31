When it comes to designer collaborations, Warby Parker doesn’t always pick the most obvious contenders. In the past the eyewear brand has asked the likes of Karlie Kloss, stylist and founder of Lula magazine Leith Clark, and ethically inclined brand Maiyet to create capsules. Today they launched their latest partnership, this time with multi-hyphenate TV host, producer, and photographer Amanda de Cadenet.

The two frames, Ella (a chunky black style) and Silvan (a pale pink pair), are named after de Cadenet’s twins. While Ella only comes as an optical style, Silvan can also be worn as sunglasses. To celebrate the launch, Warby Parker has made a donation to GirlGaze, an organization founded by de Cadenet that benefits and supports female-identifying photographers. In addition, they asked some of their photographers to shoot the frames, in their own unique style, as a part of their Instagram promotion. Scroll ahead to see how they interpreted the styles in these exclusive images.

Photo: Girlgaze Project

Photo: Girlgaze Project

Photo: Copyright 2017. All rights reserved.

Photo: Girlgaze Project

Buy Warby Parker Ella frames $95, Warby Parker

Buy Warby Parker Silvan frames $95, Warby Parker

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.