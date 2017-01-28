Serena and Venus Williams Share a Hug After Serena’s 23rd Grand Slam Win

Photo: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Serena and Venus Williams don’t let a little thing like a Grand Slam title get in the way of their familial bond. On Saturday, Serena Williams beat her sister Venus at the 2017 Australian Open, snagging her 23rd Grand Slam title to boot. Naturally, they sealed the deal with a giant, sweaty hug after the match, followed by laudatory speeches.

During her post-match speech, Venus Williams declared, “That’s my little sister, guys! Congratulations, Serena, on number 23. I have been right there with you — some of them I lost right there against you. I guess that’s weird, but it’s true!”

“Thank you for all the love, thank you.” @Venuseswilliams thank you for a fantastic #AusOpen 2017 pic.twitter.com/D95TfYweSL — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2017

In her speech, Serena Williams said, “I really would like to take this moment to congratulate Venus. She’s an amazing person. There’s no way I would be at 23 without her; there’s no way I would be at one without her. There’s no way I would have anything without her. She’s my inspiration. She’s the only reason I’m standing here today, and the only reason that the Williams sisters exist, so thank you, Venus, for inspiring me to be the best player that I can be, and inspiring me to work hard. Every time you won this week, I felt like I got a win too.”