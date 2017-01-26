Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Shia LaBeouf was arrested Wednesday at the site of #HeWillNotDivideUs, his protest against Donald Trump, for allegedly assaulting someone. Per TMZ, LaBeouf allegedly attacked someone who walked up to him during the protest’s livestream and made a comment that provoked the actor. In a very Shia turn, there are competing accounts as to what particular incident is the cause of arrest. One Twitter account calling itself “Unofficial He Will Not Divide US” claims that the incident in question occurred as a man approached LaBeouf and yelled, “Hitler did nothing wrong,” leading LaBeouf to shove him. The account tweeted, “Shia LaBeouf has been arrested by NYPD, because of this video HeWillNotDivideUs FreeShia,” accompanied by a video showing the event in question.

Another video, however, shows LaBeouf whacking a different man at what appears to be a time closer to the arrest. It’s the likelier option, but it is unclear which encounter — if either — was the justification for LaBeouf’s arrest. The arrest was also filmed by fellow protesters, who, with LaBeouf, continued to chant, “He will not divide us,” as LaBeouf was removed from the scene in handcuffs. BuzzFeed points out that Trump supporters and neo-Nazis have been using online chat rooms to coordinate harassment of LaBeouf and protesters at the livestream site, though it’s unclear if the person who LaBeouf allegedly attacked was affiliated with them. TMZ notes that the NYPD has been on the site of LaBeouf’s protest since Monday, reportedly leading to a swift arrest after the alleged assault. The rest of the protesters there continued in LaBeouf’s absence, and a campaign to #FreeShia has already begun.