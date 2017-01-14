Sofia Vergara Threw Joe Manganiello Quite the 40th Birthday Party

What do you get someone who has it all? If that someone is Joe Manganiello, former magical True Blood werewolf and Magic Mike XXL banana hammock-wearer, you throw him his very own rock ‘n’ roll music festival.

Sofia Vergara pulled out all the stops for what she dubbed “Joechella,” from a cake shaped like Eddie Van Halen’s famous Frankenstein guitar to a live performance by rockers Steel Panther. Then you invite some famous friends, like Paul Reubens, who cast Manganiello as his best friend in Pee-wee’s Big Holiday, and Dennis Rodman, because why not? Toss in a photo booth, karaoke backed by a live band, and some drinks and snacks, and you’ve got yourself a pretty cool 40th birthday celebration — or at least a very Instagrammable one.

