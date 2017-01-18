The Latest on the Cut

17 mins ago

Ben Affleck Finally Weighs In on Sad Affleck Meme

A look back at one of 2016’s best and most depressing memes.

30 mins ago

Tons of Democrats Can’t Come to the Inauguration Because They’re, Cough, Sick

At least 58 are boycotting.

31 mins ago

What Are the Best Jeans for Women?

We talked to 11 stylish women to find out.

12:35 p.m.

Your Guide to Peeing During the Women’s March on Washington

Because you’ve definitely thought about this.

12:35 p.m.

TMZ Reports Trump Will Actually Have Really Cool Inauguration Performers

The gossip site is spinning positive press for the incoming administration.

12:31 p.m.

22 Animals and Objects That Should Be Asked, ‘What Highlighter Are You Wearing?’

Is it the Pat McGrath?

12:19 p.m.

A Tribute To Victoria’s Gloriously Over-the-top Updos

Put these on your vision board.

11:30 a.m.

American Apparel Made Play Clothes for a Generation of Millennials

Remembering the chain at its best.

11:24 a.m.

Please Enjoy These Adorable Old Photos of the Obamas Playing in the Snow

Ah, memories.

11:18 a.m.

4 Last-Minute Ways to Get to the Women’s March on Washington

Ride-sharing is your friend.

10:59 a.m.

Teen Abducted As a Baby Says She Will ‘Always Love’ Her Alleged Kidnapper

Alexis Manigo sat down with Good Morning America.

9:51 a.m.

Here’s a Map of Places Where You Can Warm Up and Meet Up at the Women’s March

Print it out and keep it handy.

8:55 a.m.

Ask Polly: Should I Quit Grad School?

Not just yet.

8:00 a.m.

Sexual Assault in the Amazon

As the ayahuasca tourism industry grows, so do accounts of abuse.

2:13 a.m.

Bella Hadid Is Reportedly ‘Hurt’ by the Weeknd Dating Selena Gomez

But there was never a betrayal.

12:26 a.m.

Karl Lagerfeld Rumored to Be Dressing Melania Trump for the Inauguration

If so, he would join Ralph Lauren as the most high-profile designers dressing the incoming First Lady.

Yesterday at 9:30 p.m.

One of the Women Who Accused Donald Trump of Sexual Assault Just Sued Him

She apparently passed a lie-detector test.

Yesterday at 6:08 p.m.

Rachel Comey on How She’s Mobilizing the Fashion Industry for the Women’s March

She put out a call to her fellow designers.

Yesterday at 5:51 p.m.

Turmeric Might Not Have Magical Therapeutic Powers After All

A new study shines a skeptical light on turmeric.

Yesterday at 5:34 p.m.

Republican Men Think Women Have It Better

A new survey found that 51 percent of Republican men think it’s a good time to be a woman in America.