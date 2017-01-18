22 Animals and Objects That Should Be Asked, ‘What Highlighter Are You Wearing?’

It’s not just Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian. Everyone has discovered the merits of a little highlighter. Just ask these animals and everyday objects who look like they’ve clearly taken the time to pat in a well-placed glow or watch a Wayne Goss YouTube tutorial or five. From adorable, glossy seals to glowing butterflies, these creatures exhibit a dewiness that begs the question, “What highlighter are you wearing?” (we’ve got a few guesses). Click through the slideshow to see more examples of this luminous product in the wild.