See the Best Street Style From London Fashion Week Men’s

View Slideshow Photo: Nabile Quenum

Although London Fashion Week Men’s shows occur during the gloomiest part of the winter, the cold weather didn’t deter fashion insiders from debuting some of their most colorful looks. Both men and women wore bright-cobalt blues, rich red knit sweaters, and topped it all off with sunshine-hued yellow accents.

Men’s suits were cut in the classic Savile Row tailoring style that London is known for, while others wore fur outerwear to contrast with minimalist outfits. Click ahead to see some of the best street style from London Men’s.