Photo: Steve Zak/Getty Images

Tricia Kelly, a D.C. hairstylist who works with clients on both sides of the political aisle, told the Washington Post that she and a makeup artist were asked to provide free services for Marla Maples and Tiffany Trump on Inauguration Day in exchange for “exposure.”

Kelly says that this offer was presented to her after a $200 fee was agreed upon (the total hair-and-makeup budget for the day was reportedly $300); Maples and Tiffany are not bound by the same ethical gift-receiving rules that the president-elect, his wife, and youngest child are.

But, per the Post, Donald Trump’s second wife is reportedly worried about her daughter’s financial future:



But after The Washington Post contacted the PR representative, Kelly received ominous messages from her client, who had first put her in touch with Maples’ camp. “You are messing with the president of the United States,” the Maples contact wrote her, adding that Maples was worried about her financial situation with Tiffany out of college, ending child-support payments from the president-elect. “She is used to a certain lifestyle and you don’t understand that.”



Still, Kelly refused the proposal, saying, “It seemed like they were trying to see how much they could get for free based on their names.”