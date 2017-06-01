After Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris last October, Keeping Up With the Kardashians briefly suspended filming as Kim herself went into an extended period of isolation, from which she has only recently returned. A new promo for the E! series reveals that the show will delve into Kim’s traumatic experience in its upcoming season. “They’re going to shoot me in the back,” Kim tells her family in the promo. “There’s no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it.” After some jarringly exuberant copy about the return of the show, the promo also hints at Kanye West’s more recent hospitalization. “I think he really needs me,” Kim says in the promo. “And I have to get home.” All, or at least as much as Kris Jenner is comfortable with, will be revealed when KUWTK returns in March.