Back in September, a 17-year-old California college student named Santana Gutierrez met her doppelgänger, Isobel, in a mall. The pair met when Isobel approached Gutierrez to discuss the Save the Children fund. “I kind of felt bad ’cause I wasn’t listening to what she was saying — all I was thinking was, This girl looks exactly like me,” Gutierrez told BuzzFeed. They are not related — a fact BuzzFeed confirmed with Gutierrez and her parents — but still, the resemblance is pretty uncanny.
It was a good tweet on its own, but several months later a third doppelgänger, @allyholtt, appeared on the Twitter scene. Holt also looks fairly similar to Gutierrez and Isobel, though perhaps not quite as similar. Again, still pretty uncanny.
From there, more and more pictures of similar-looking young women started cropping up. Many thanks to the kindly Twitter users who made our lives easier and assembled them into handy collages.
Moral of the story: If you’re a young brunette woman with solid eyebrow game, you might also consider adding your head shot to this ever-expanding group of doppelgängers. Also ignore everything you were ever taught about talking to strangers in malls.