Back in September, a 17-year-old California college student named Santana Gutierrez met her doppelgänger, Isobel, in a mall. The pair met when Isobel approached Gutierrez to discuss the Save the Children fund. “I kind of felt bad ’cause I wasn’t listening to what she was saying — all I was thinking was, This girl looks exactly like me,” Gutierrez told BuzzFeed. They are not related — a fact BuzzFeed confirmed with Gutierrez and her parents — but still, the resemblance is pretty uncanny.

I found my literal doppelgänger just now wtf pic.twitter.com/dphk7LodtJ — SANTAna (@santanaa_g) September 24, 2016

It was a good tweet on its own, but several months later a third doppelgänger, @allyholtt, appeared on the Twitter scene. Holt also looks fairly similar to Gutierrez and Isobel, though perhaps not quite as similar. Again, still pretty uncanny.

From there, more and more pictures of similar-looking young women started cropping up. Many thanks to the kindly Twitter users who made our lives easier and assembled them into handy collages.

@santanaa_g okay you also really look like my friend @itsallyduhh 👯 how many dopples do u have?! 😂😱😱 pic.twitter.com/nRp5tddNwa — yung hollywood 🦄 (@JackieHollywood) January 9, 2017

@santanaa_g so I collected y'all people commented pic.twitter.com/SX2o4AhT2e — Scarlet the potato (@daniellaSht_) January 4, 2017

@santanaa_g you guys should start a cult or something pic.twitter.com/6KFpH6WKQx — Paige🎄 (@PaigeOlivia_73) January 6, 2017

Moral of the story: If you’re a young brunette woman with solid eyebrow game, you might also consider adding your head shot to this ever-expanding group of doppelgängers. Also ignore everything you were ever taught about talking to strangers in malls.