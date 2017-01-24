If Your Face Still Gets Oily in the Winter: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream

The gel-cream consistency spreads evenly but felt more like a liquid once applied. Ideal for oily complexions, it absorbs almost instantly so you can top up throughout the day (even over makeup) for skin that’s softer, nourished, and not at all greasy. Housing hyaluronic acid, plant extracts and humectants, it left my thirsty skin sufficiently quenched, and is one of the cheapest moisturizers on the list.