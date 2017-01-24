It starts every December. The itchy, tight feeling. The sandpapery texture. The flakes pilling from my face like a sweater that’s seen too many seasons. In winter, my complexion turns into the Sahara Desert — and that’s being kind. Despite my best efforts (humidifiers, masks, more water, less wine), maintaining a supple complexion during subzero temperatures has always been a stretch. Or at least, it was. A dermatologist’s advice was surprisingly simple: Shorten showers, switch off heaters, and apply a thick, occlusive moisturizer often. After much trial and error, I’ve found 11 soothing options that are like a tall glass of water for my face.
If You Like the Dewy Look: Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Cream
This velvety cream feels great and absorbs quickly to replenish very dry skin. The sophisticated blend boasts moisturizing hyaluronic acid, peptides, and antioxidants to boost collagen, smooth fine lines, and add radiance to lackluster complexions. And with Tilbury’s loyal A-list following, you can bet her celebrity clientele keep this in their carry-ons.
If You’re a Natural-Beauty Obsessive: Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream
It looks like shaving cream, but this thick, fluffy moisturizer is a powerhouse of all-natural skin savers. First off, it’s fragrance-free (meaning, it won’t irritate sensitive skin) and contains good-for-you ingredients like plant oils and vegetable-derived fatty acids to drench dry faces — without silicones and waxes. Rated one of the top facial moisturizers by cosmetic cop Paula Begoun, it rubs into skin with ease and restored moisture to my flaky face.
If You’re Devoted to Cult Products: Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Cream
If you love Clinique’s lighter lotion but need a richer texture, consider this souped-up version of the cult classic. The silky cream glides over rough patches and strengthens the skin’s barrier (the outer layer that retains moisture and defends against bacteria) by 54 percent. Loaded with antioxidants and emollients like glycerin and petrolatum, my skin felt comfortable and stayed soft throughout the day.
If You Want Something Light: Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream
This weighty cream houses high-tech ingredients, including a 30 percent hyaluronic acid concentration. From the moment it was applied, I felt a cooling sensation before my skin drank it in, leaving a dewy finish. Three different-sized molecules of hyaluronic acid (which holds 1,000 times its weight in water) work to attract moisture from the air to maintain hydration in skin. Ceramides and softening silk proteins add a powerful anti-aging boost.
If Your Face Still Gets Oily in the Winter: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream
The gel-cream consistency spreads evenly but felt more like a liquid once applied. Ideal for oily complexions, it absorbs almost instantly so you can top up throughout the day (even over makeup) for skin that’s softer, nourished, and not at all greasy. Housing hyaluronic acid, plant extracts and humectants, it left my thirsty skin sufficiently quenched, and is one of the cheapest moisturizers on the list.
If You Want to Splurge: La Mer Crème De La Mer
The price tag is steep, but there’s a reason ageless celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Nicole Kidman swear by this moisturizer. Ultra-hydrating agents such as sea kelp, vitamins C and E, and sunflower combine with the infamous ‘Miracle Broth’ to smooth fine lines, shrink pores, and restore radiance. The dense cream melts when applied and is most effective on very, very dry skin. A little of this buttery cream goes a long way, so use it sparingly.
If You Have Sensitive Skin: La Roche-Posay Toleriane Riche Daily Soothing Nourishing Face Cream
This lotion feels lightweight but intensely hydrates, and it’s gentle enough to use on skin conditions such as rosacea, eczema, and dermatitis. The limited ingredient list features antioxidant-rich thermal spring water (known for its healing properties) to soothe sore spots, as well as rich shea butter to replenish. To make it work harder, use it on skin that’s still damp for more effective absorption.
If You Like the Matte Look: Dr Jart+ Water Drop Hydrating Moisturizer
Initially, this milky gel doesn’t look like much. But when you start rubbing it into skin, tiny droplets form that look as though you’ve splashed your face with water. In addition to the high novelty factor, these droplets house hyaluronic acid as well as antioxidants that ‘burst’ on contact with skin, intensely moisturizing without leaving a sticky residue or sheen. Plus, it’s fun. Applying moisturizer doesn’t seem so ‘meh.’
If You Want to Keep It Simple: Olay Regenerist Deep Hydration Regenerating Cream Moisturizer
It’s not the flashiest of moisturizers but there’s a reason this has such a good rep — it works really well. One pump of the signature-pink formula delivers an amino-peptide complex that deeply moisturizes for super soft skin — even hours after it’s applied. Exfoliating agents buff away dead skin cells, niacinamide brightens, and vitamin E and green tea extract defend against free radicals.
If You Love Korean Beauty Products: Belif The True Cream — Aqua Bomb
Hailing from the global hub of beauty innovation, this Korean ‘bounce balm’ is a gel/cream hybrid that packs a nourishing punch. Suited to oily and combination complexions, it feels as refreshing as a facial mist and contains a blend of apothecary herbs, including lady’s mantle (known for improving elasticity), that work to heal and hydrate for springy skin. Tip: Slather a thick layer as a sleeping mask for a moisture surge overnight.
If You Want an Anti-Ager: Shiseido Benefiance WrinkleResist24 Day Cream Broad Spectrum 18
A dollop of this anti-aging formula works double duty to unwrinkle crinkles and soften dry skin. Mukurossi (a fruit extract) acts as a wrinkle enzyme inhibitor to prevent future lines from forming, while broad-spectrum sunscreen protects from free radical and UV damage.