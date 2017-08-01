Photo: Getty Images

The tenants of an award show are quite simple. Show up in an outfit that costs as much as a car, pay lip service to the talking heads at E!, and do the absolute most when it comes to hair and makeup.

Usually this amounts to a beauty look that’s fitting for the occasion. Sometimes – and especially when it comes to hair – artists lean a bit towards the overzealous. The Cut rounded up 11 hairstyles at the Golden Globes that were all truly the most. Some were good, some were bad, but none were boring. From Sarah Jessica Parker’s gargantuan braid to Janelle Monae’s pearl-speckled updo, click through the slideshow for the most eye-catching hairstyles at the show.