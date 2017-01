If you’re prepared to pull out all the stops during Men’s Fashion Month, there’s no better place to go all out than Paris. This week may be a bit more low-key than its original counterpart, but that didn’t stop a parade of fluffy jackets and printed coats. Among the sartorial hits — sidewalk-camo, baby pink, and larger-than-life puffers — the more intentionally messy the clothes were, the better.

Click ahead to see the most colorful, kooky street-style snaps from Paris Men’s Fashion Week.