The morning after the election, photographer and activist Dorie Hagler awoke to the sound of her daughters crying. Their reaction inspired her to take action, and she pledged to feature as many women as possible on her arts and activism platform me&EVE “I want to make sure all women have the opportunity to be seen and heard,” she said. “ We are not invisible.” So, on January 21, Hagler set out to shoot portraits of the mothers, daughters, and sons marching across the country in one of largest demonstrations an incoming administration has ever faced. Some marched for equality, others to send President Trump a message, and still others to teach their children that there’s a way to fight back. “I am going to the march because I want to grow up in a world that is fair to everybody,” Capri Gigante, who’s nine, told her. “Everybody’s voice needs to be heard.” Click through the slideshow below to see Hagler’s portraits.
Moms and Kids on Why They Marched Together
