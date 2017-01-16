The Obamas Donated Malia and Sasha’s Old Swing Set to a D.C. Shelter

Photo: Pool/Getty Images

On Monday, President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama got a chance to watch kids at a family shelter in Southwest Washington play on a swing set that once belonged to daughters Sasha and Malia. The president and first lady donated the swing set to the Jobs Have Priority Naylor Road Family Shelter as part of their move out of the White House, the Washington Post reported. Which means that going forward, kids at the shelter will be able to swing and climb on the giant play set that comes with a plaque reading, “Malia & Sasha’s Castle.”



The Obamas had first surprised Malia and Sasha with the play set when they first moved to Washington, in an effort to make things feel more like home (And, in case you needed a reminder of how quickly time flies, note that Malia and Sasha were only 10 and 7 when they moved into the White House). According to a New York Times blog post about the swing’s installment in 2009, the swing set sat near the White House pool and horseshoe pit (who knew?) and included three swings, a separate tire swing and a tree house.

The wooden Rainbow play set was first offered to Donald Trump’s son, Barron, but the family declined since Melania Trump and him aren’t moving to the White House right away. But not to worry! Judging from photos of Monday’s reveal, it looks like a new generation of kids are more than happy to swing away on the same wooden set that occupied 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. And hey, with all that play time, they’re going to get pretty familiar with Malia and Sasha’s names — if they weren’t already.

