Late last night, the Senate voted to begin dismantling major parts of the Affordable Care Act. Democratic senators then introduced a series of amendments, most of which were designed to protect specific provisions of the ACA. Voting on the amendments lasted almost seven hours, but in the end Republicans struck down every single one, including an amendment to require insurance companies to cover the cost of contraceptives — leaving 55 million women without no-copay birth control.

According to Politico’s Dan Diamond, the Senate also voted against keeping a preexisting-conditions protection. Before the Affordable Care Act passed, many insurance companies considered pregnancy to be a preexisting condition. Now, thanks to last night’s vote, pregnant women will no longer be protected from increased premiums under Trumpcare.

The rollback is exactly what senators such as Kirsten Gillibrand feared when the Affordable Care Act first came under threat. “If my colleagues destroy the Affordable Care Act, it will have real, direct, and painful consequences for millions of American women and their families,” Gillibrand said during a speech on the Senate floor Wednesday. Gillibrand’s amendment, which sought to preserve still more protections for women under the ACA, was voted down.

As New York’s Ed Kilgore pointed out, GOP Senators also declined to protect Medicare, Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, and rural hospitals. Democrats reportedly tracked the votes of each Republican senator, possibly recording the information to use against them in upcoming campaigns. Meanwhile, several Democrats voiced their objections before casting their “no” votes, but they were quickly silenced by the gavel.

Al Franken, Elizabeth Warren among the parade of Democrats drowned out when defending Obamacare. pic.twitter.com/lkhcvxM0Tw — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) January 12, 2017

When it was Elizabeth Warren’s turn to vote, she shouted over the gavel to say, “On behalf of the Republicans and Democrats who worked for a decade in Massachusetts to bring health care to 97 percent of our people, I vote no.”

Last night’s vote was only the first step in the very long process of repealing the ACA and replacing it with a to-be-determined Republican plan. The budget resolution will now go to the House, which is expected to approve it Friday. The House must then draft and approve its own repeal bill, which goes back to the Senate for possible amendments and another vote. Then, of course, it goes to the desk of President Trump, who likely won’t bat an eye if 55 million are forced to pay out of pocket for contraceptives.