Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 4

Kanye West will be showing his latest collection at New York Fashion Week – Yeezy season five officially debuts on Wednesday, February 15 at 5 p.m.

His season four show was set all the way out on Roosevelt Island, where several models wilted from the heat, but this one will be more conveniently located at 59 Studios at Chelsea Piers (and more convenient climate-wise as well). That said, based on previous Yeezy shows, there’s sure to be some over-the-top performance aspect of it all.