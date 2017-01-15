Tina Fey Honors Carrie Fisher With Saturday Night Live Cameo

Photo: Saturday Night Live/NBC/YouTube

Tina Fey appeared as a hologram during Felicity Jones’ Saturday Night Live monologue to offer the Rogue One star some pertinent advice on her hosting gig, and to get in a little dig at Trump while she was at it.

Fey as a hologram dressed in all white brought to mind one thing — the recent, tragic death of Carrie Fisher, whom Fey has cited as a huge inspiration. While Fey didn’t go full Liz Lemon-as-Leia, she did channel some Star Wars style with a flowing, all-white outfit, which she acknowledged with a joke about Eileen Fisher’s holiday sales.

Fey also mentioned that President-elect Donald Trump would probably be tuning in to offer his own review. “No matter how it goes, the President will say it’s sad and overrated,” she quipped.