Tina Fey Honors Carrie Fisher With Saturday Night Live Cameo

By
Photo: Saturday Night Live/NBC/YouTube

Tina Fey appeared as a hologram during Felicity Jones’ Saturday Night Live monologue to offer the Rogue One star some pertinent advice on her hosting gig, and to get in a little dig at Trump while she was at it.

Fey as a hologram dressed in all white brought to mind one thing — the recent, tragic death of Carrie Fisher, whom Fey has cited as a huge inspiration. While Fey didn’t go full Liz Lemon-as-Leia, she did channel some Star Wars style with a flowing, all-white outfit, which she acknowledged with a joke about Eileen Fisher’s holiday sales.

Fey also mentioned that President-elect Donald Trump would probably be tuning in to offer his own review. “No matter how it goes, the President will say it’s sad and overrated,” she quipped.

Related15 of Carrie Fisher’s Best, Most Honest Feminist Quotes