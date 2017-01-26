YSL Beauty Gets a New, French Creative Director Who Loves Sexy Makeup

Photo: Matteo Prandoni/BFAnyc.com

Legendary French makeup artist Tom Pecheux, who created all the beauty looks during the Tom Ford, Carine Roitfeld Gucci days (yes, even perfecting that infamous G from that ad), is the new global beauty director for YSL Beauty. As you might expect from a man who is a close personal friend of Roitfled, Pecheux is also an expert at the smoky, smudgy look — almost every time I see him backstage, he shows me a new iteration of a sweaty, sexy eye.

Business of Fashion reports that Pecheux will help develop new products and beauty looks for the brand, job duties that Pecheux is familiar with, as the former creative director for Estée Lauder and Shiseido. The move is also a nice one synergistically, as Pecheux has been the runway makeup lead for the new Anthony Vaccarello–led Saint Laurent (hopefully, leading to less embarrassing incidents like that other time).