Topless Protester Disrupts Donald Trump Wax Statue Unveiling

Photo: GERARD JULIEN/AFP/Getty Images

On Thursday, as the Madrid Wax Museum unveiled a new wax figure of Donald Trump, a topless Femen protester charged forward and grabbed the statue’s crotch while yelling “grab patriarchy by the balls.”



Per the Guardian, “museum staff spent several minutes trying to restrain the woman before eventually bundling her out through a back door.”

The museum’s head of communications, Gonzalo Presa, said the incident was “unpleasant,” adding, “If they want to do this they should do it directly to him. This is too easy.”

Two activists from Femen — the perpetually controversial feminist activist group, which originated in Ukraine — were also present at Trump’s polling site on Election Day, where they were arrested after showing up and yelling, “Grab your balls! Off of my boobs!”