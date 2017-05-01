Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Modern love is always a challenge, what with all the apps, and the swiping, and the collapse of the middle class. Luckily, the magazine known as Town & Country is here to help. T&C has released its annual list of the 50 most eligible bachelors, all of whom tend to look pretty nice in suits and would inevitably rescue you from your life of tedium if you would just run into them at a fancy bar in SoHo sometime. Since we’re an entertainment website, we’ll skip past the politicians (the political system is dead anyway) and the Rhodes scholars (too many Gothic architecture Instagrams!) and get straight to the celebrities and their famous sons. Which famous singletons whose last name might be Law (father or son, depending on how age appropriate or inappropriate you’re feeling) might be worth your while? Here are some highlights.

Bachelor #25, Tobey Maguire

Pros: Is attractive. Is famous. T&C calls him “VP of Leonardo DiCaprio’s legendary posse” (we’re guessing “Pussy Posse” did not get past the copy desk).

Cons: You would have to spend time with the Pussy Posse.

Bachelor #26, Liev Schreiber

Pros: Is attractive. Is famous. Your mom will love him.

Cons: T&C lists his “natural habitat” as “school dropoff in Manhattan.” Is 49.

Bachelor #46, Jude Law

Pros: Is attractive. Is famous. Is the The Young Pope.

Cons: Popes, no matter their age, are celibate. Has five children, one of whom is also on this list.

Other entertainment-adjacent possibilities: Bachelor #22, James Packer (Mariah Carey’s ex); Bachelor #23, Cory Vitiello (Meghan Markle’s ex); Bachelor #36, Bylan Brosnan (Pierce Brosnan’s son); Bachelor #29, Sean O’Neal (Tatum O’Neal’s son); Bachelor #40, Levi Dylan (Bob Dylan’s son); Bachelor #41, Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis (Daniel Day-Lewis’s son); Bachelor #42, Rafferty Law (Jude Law’s son); Bachelor #45, Charlie Rose (is Charlie Rose).

That’s it. That’s the end of the list. Do not lower your standards to consider anyone else.