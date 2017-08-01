The Latest on the Cut

11 mins ago

Tracee Ellis Ross Wins Her First-Ever Golden Globe ‘For All Women of Color’

It’s been 34 years since a woman of color won in this category.

27 mins ago

L’Oreal’s Diverse New Ad Campaign Includes Several Curve Models

And so are several Curve models.

8:41 p.m.

See Pharrell’s Side-Eye When Jenna Bush Confused Hidden Figures and Fences

Not the same film.

8:30 p.m.

The Single Woman Refusing to Feel Guilty for Her Sex Life

This week’s sex diary.

8:19 p.m.

The Best, Worst, and Most Princess-y Looks From the 2017 Golden Globes

There was lots of pink.

8:02 p.m.

Evan Rachel Wood Wore a Suit to the Golden Globes for the Best Reason

Watch her explain on the Golden Globes red carpet.

6:17 p.m.

See All of the Red-Carpet Looks From the 2017 Golden Globes

Let the games begin!

6:00 p.m.

The Dancer-Model-Airline-Agent Who’s Auditioning for Beyoncé

“I’m trying to figure out what’s next for me.”

5:45 p.m.

Yoga in Bed-Stuy, BPA-Free Water Bottles, and a Trainer’s Dumbbell Exercises

What’s new in New York stores, fitness edition.

5:01 p.m.

Stranger Things’ Millie Bobbie Brown Met That Guy From La La Land

Then he started talking about jazz …

4:19 p.m.

Everything You Need to Know About #SaltBae

A Turkish butcher who likes to beat his meat, literally.

4:00 p.m.

Mario Testino’s Largest Book Ever Is About Fashionable Men

Featuring David Bowie, Brad Pitt, and George Clooney.

3:20 p.m.

No One Even Noticed Isla Fisher Used Amy Adams’s Face on Her Holiday Cards

Luckily, Amy Adams thought it was hilarious.

2:01 p.m.

Mariah Carey Discusses ‘Foiled’ New Year’s Show

“I cannot deny that my feelings are hurt.”

1:07 p.m.

Kanye and Kim Kardashian Celebrated Blue Ivy’s Birthday with Beyoncé and Jay Z

Because Blue Ivy makes everything better.

12:06 p.m.

Martin Shkreli Suspended From Twitter After Harassing Female Journalist

He also Photoshopped himself into a picture of her with her husband.

10:52 a.m.

January Jones Doesn’t Want or Need a Dad for Her Son, Thanks

They tend to do “all those shitty things dads accidentally do.”

10:09 a.m.

Queen Elizabeth II Appears in Public for the First Time in Almost a Month

She’d been sick with a bad cold.

8:35 a.m.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin Expected to Sign 20-Week Abortion Ban

The legislature passed an ultrasound requirement for good measure.

Yesterday at 4:33 p.m.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Are No Longer Afraid to Show Their Love

They made it Instagram official earlier this week, and now they’re everywhere. Sweet relief!