Tracee Ellis Ross unexpectedly took home the Golden Globe for best actress in a TV comedy or musical tonight, an overdue win that was also her first nomination. It’s been 34 years since a woman of color won in this category — Debbie Allen was the last to win, for Fame, in 1983. Charming as usual, Ross gave one of the most magnanimous speeches of the night. “This is for all women of color and colorful people,” said Ross, “whose stories, ideas, thoughts are not always considered worthy and valid and important.” You can watch a clip of her speech above.