17 mins ago

I Can’t Stop Reading Perez Hilton’s Comments on Hilary Duff’s Instagrams

Perez Hilton is a compliment machine.

30 mins ago

The Best Valentine’s Gift I Ever Gave My Boyfriend Was a Branding Iron

It’s personalized with his initials, and now we use it all the time.

10:44 a.m.

Nebraska State Senator Resigns After Offensive Women’s March Tweet

Bill Kintner had also been embroiled in a cybersex scandal.

10:37 a.m.

Tom Brady Teamed Up With Under Armour to Make Some High-Tech Sleepwear

It uses “far-infrared” technology to improve your sleep.

10:12 a.m.

Longtime British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Alexandra Shulman to Step Down

She has been at the title for 25 years.

10:07 a.m.

Nobody Tell Donald Trump He’s the Least Popular Person in His Family

Both Ivanka and Melania are better liked than the president, which will probably infuriate him.

10:05 a.m.

Andy Cohen Wants Kellyanne Conway to Be a Real Housewife

You just know her tagline would involve “alternative facts.”

9:33 a.m.

Tiffany Trump’s Rich Friends Reportedly Excited to Instagram in the White House

Well, at least someone is having fun.

9:33 a.m.

IUD Insertions Have Increased by 19 Percent Since the Election

The increase was seen in both conservative and liberal areas.

9:18 a.m.

Trevor Noah on South African Feminists: ‘The Most Dangerous Freedom Fighters’

“I grew up in a world that was very matriarchal.”

9:01 a.m.

Deal of the Day: Towels That Feel Like ‘An Angel’s Tongue’

An Amazon reviewer’s words, not ours.

8:35 a.m.

Ask Polly: My Boyfriend’s Friends Don’t Like Me!

Don’t be so quick to see rejection.

Yesterday at 6:02 p.m.

House Republicans Vote to Make Abortion Unaffordable for Millions of Women

In a defiant gesture toward the women who thronged cities just this past weekend, the House votes to permanently ban any public funding for abortion.

Yesterday at 5:35 p.m.

Harlem and Hollywood, Captured in the 1960s

See portraits by Adger Cowans from the new book Personal Vision.

Yesterday at 5:34 p.m.

Unearthed Video Shows Footage of Kellyanne Conway’s Dark Past in Stand-up Comedy

A clip from 1998 has surfaced.

Yesterday at 4:38 p.m.

I Stand With This Pic of Joshua Jackson

The actor posed for this great photo after the Women’s March at Sundance.

Yesterday at 3:44 p.m.

Thousands of Women Took Over the Utah State Capitol to Fight for Their Rights

“I’m sick and tired of men making laws about our bodies and our choices and our lives without consulting us.”

Yesterday at 3:35 p.m.

The Hidden Meaning Behind Corinne’s Bachelor Naps

There’s more to this than meets the eye.

Yesterday at 3:34 p.m.

The Number of American Women Taking Maternity Leave Hasn’t Changed in 22 Years

And half of all women are still not getting paid leave.

Yesterday at 3:00 p.m.

What Are the Best Wool Slippers?

For padding around the house on snowy Sundays.