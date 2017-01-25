Following the massive turnout at cities across America and the world for last weekend’s Women’s March, Trevor Noah took some time between Daily Show scenes to reflect on the heroines he saw during his youth in South Africa. “I grew up in a world that was very matriarchal,” Noah told the audience. “Women were the most dangerous freedom fighters that existed. It’s true!” Noah’s praise of Winnie Mandela — ex-wife of the late president Nelson Mandela, and an activist and politician in her own right — should inspire any woman who’s still riding a wave of enthusiasm from the march to read a book about a person even the police feared.