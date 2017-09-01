Photo: Getty Images

On Sunday night, Meryl Streep, an overrated actress and Hillary flunky, accused Donald Trump of making fun of a disabled reporter.

“There was one performance this year that stunned me — it sank its hooks in my heart. Not because it was good, there was nothing good about it. But it was effective and it did its job. It made its intended audience laugh and show their teeth,” Streep said, divisively, at an awards show for out-of-touch, coastal elites. “It was the moment where the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter. Someone he outranked in privilege, power, and the capacity to fight back. It kind of broke my heart when I saw it, and I still can’t get it out of head because it wasn’t a movie, it was real life.”

These comments are as crooked as a bunch of zigzag lines drawn by Hillary Clinton (a.k.a. Crooked Hillary): Streep falsely accused the president-elect of making fun of a disabled reporter — even though this video clearly shows that Trump didn’t know that the reporter was disabled and was merely mocking the journalist for groveling.

As any decent actress knows, it’s impossible to mock someone for begging for forgiveness without bending your your right arm into an uncanny — but totally coincidental — resemblance of former New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski’s arthrogryposis.

But just to clarify things for certain indecent actresses, Trump set the record straight on Twitter Monday.

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

"groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

In truth, the president-elect wasn’t making fun of Kovaleski for being disabled — he was making fun of the journalist for denying that thousands of Muslims celebrated in the streets of New Jersey on 9/11, even though the president-elect swears he remembers Kovaleski reporting that very fact! The crooked media has, of course, erased all mention of this event from the archives of every major newspaper. But who are you going to believe: Google, people who live in New Jersey, or the next president of the United States?

On Monday morning, senior Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway bravely stood up to Streep’s divisive rhetoric.

“I’m concerned that somebody with a platform like Meryl Streep is also, I think, inciting people’s worst instincts,” Conway told Fox and Friends. “When she won’t get up there and say, ‘I didn’t like it, but let’s try to support him and see where we can find some common ground with him.’ Which he has actually done from moment one. The moment he won, he said I’m going to be president for [all people].”

.@KellyannePolls: I'm concerned that somebody with a platform like Meryl Streep's is inciting people's worst instincts pic.twitter.com/QjITaedKnV — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) January 9, 2017

This is the kind of truth rarely spoken in coastal elite media. From the moment he was elected, Donald Trump has worked tirelessly to bring the country together. When the popular-vote totals threatened to divide our nation by suggesting that more people wanted Hillary Clinton to be president, Trump united America by explaining that at least three million of Clinton’s votes came from undocumented immigrants.

In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2016

And when Barack Obama tried to divide us by deporting some of our nation’s finest Russian spies, the president-elect let all of America’s other FSB sleeper agents — who have been forced to live in the shadows because of the Obama administration’s xenophobic policies — know that they aren’t alone: When Vladimir Putin announced that he would not issue retaliatory sanctions on the U.S., Trump signaled that he, too, believes we are stronger together.

Great move on delay (by V. Putin) - I always knew he was very smart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2016

As Conway notes, Meryl Streep may think she’s just another overrated actress, but she has a huge platform. Her words matter. And she has a responsibility to avoid saying things that could bring out people’s worst instincts.

Also on Monday, Conway called out the crooked media for spending so much time covering Trump’s words — and so little time documenting the president-elect’s unspoken inner truth.

“Why can’t you give him the benefit of the doubt?” Conway asked CNN’s Chris Cuomo, in reference to the various times the liberal media has taken an uncharitable interpretation of Trump’s words and deeds. “You always want to go by what’s come out of his mouth rather than look at what’s in his heart.”

If that doesn’t sound like trenchant media criticism to you, then you need to stop listening to the words coming out of Conway’s mouth, and start looking at what’s in her heart.