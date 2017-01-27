President Trump Called Another Woman Disgusting, This Time It’s Madonna

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

A week into his administration, and President Donald Trump is sparring with another pop star. Trump’s meeting of the minds with Sean Hannity Thursday night on Fox quickly devolved into name-calling when Hannity asked the president about Madonna’s speech at the D.C. Women’s March. In her remarks, Madonna said she was angry enough about the election to think briefly about “blowing up the White House” (she later clarified that she does not intend to do this). The president dismissed the singer’s comments, adding her to the long list of women he’s publicly grossed out by, according to the Daily Beast. “Honestly, she’s disgusting. I think she hurt herself very badly. I think she hurt the whole cause,” he told Hannity. “I thought her, and a couple of others … But I thought she was in particular — I thought what she said was disgraceful to our country.” This characterization is actually a stunning reversal for the president, considering Trump spent much of the ‘80s reportedly trying to scam Madonna into a date and even posing as his own publicist to plant stories about him rejecting her. But people change, and apparently so does the meaning of the word “facts.”