Photo: Chicago Tribune/TNS via Getty Images

On Tuesday night, President Barack Obama gave his final address while in office and he thanked Michelle Obama in an emotional moment that came near the end of an almost hour-long speech. He spoke, too, of Sasha and Malia, who grew up in the White House. Of all his accomplishments, he said, he was most proud of being their dad. There was just one, teeny, tiny, little detail that viewers back home couldn’t help but notice: Where in the world was Sasha?

Cut-away shots during the address showed a teary-eyed Malia alongside a poised Michelle, but it became clear when the family got up on the stage that Sasha definitely wasn’t in attendance. Of course, the speculation on Twitter immediately sparked the #WhereisSasha hashtag. It seems everyone has a theory, including a perfectly boring one: Sasha is still in high school (Malia is taking a gap year before starting at Harvard). So, it’s possible that, given the address happened on a Tuesday night, Sasha may have decided to skip on the event — for, homework?



At least that’s what some Twitter users joked.

where is Sasha tho? was she the designated survivor or something? — Wesley Lowery (@WesleyLowery) January 11, 2017

where is sasha obama pic.twitter.com/l5kyQAHcKi — hanna (@abstractIawIey) January 11, 2017

Not getting a pass out of class was a popular theory:



Sasha has a report tomorrow morning so she couldn't be there. — Broderick Greer (@BroderickGreer) January 11, 2017

sasha obama had a report due tomorrow & she couldn't attend her father's once in a lifetime farewell speech. i relate to her procrastination — alex ✨ (@alexesthetic) January 11, 2017

If Sasha Obama cant use "my dad has his farewell speech" excuse to skip school then no excuses I ever used were acceptable. #ObamaFarewell — Kelley Bowles (@Kelley_Bowles1) January 11, 2017

Lol y'all know Sasha Obama wasn't there because her mama isn't about to let her go out on a school night. — • K H A D E G A • (@TheKhadegaMo) January 11, 2017

- White House Hallway



Sasha Obama has on coat ready to go.



Michelle:"What you got a coat on for? It's a school night."#ObamaFarewell — James Hill (@JamesAustinHill) January 11, 2017

Or, maybe it’s Sasha being a teen?



Sasha Obama not at #ObamaFarewell is peak teenager. #wherewassasha — Shannon Spence (@_shannonspence) January 11, 2017

"OMG. Wait. That was TONIGHT?!" - Sasha — Sam Sanders (@samsanders) January 11, 2017

possible reasons for sasha obama's absence tonight:

1) math homework

2) monster zit (gross!)

3) re-watching stranger things

4) selfies? — Matt Raz (@mattRAZ) January 11, 2017

Sasha Obama is at home listening to "Bad and Boujee". — Maleele Choongo (@MissZambia) January 11, 2017

Another theory: Maybe Sasha didn’t simply didn’t want to get emotional in front of the cameras?

As a fellow Sasha, I can confirm we wear our hearts on our sleeves. Maybe Sasha Obama didn't want to get emotional on camera. #whereissasha — Sasha B. Masoomi (@SeasonsOfSasha) January 11, 2017

Whatever the reason, we doubt she skipped out on the moment altogether:



I just want someone to look at me with the same longing that I'm assuming Sasha Obama looked at a television in Washington tonight. — Jared Arrington (@juche_box) January 11, 2017

Update: White House officials told CBS that Sasha stayed behind in D.C. instead of flying to Chicago for the speech because she had an exam the next morning. Academics come first!

