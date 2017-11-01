On Tuesday night, President Barack Obama gave his final address while in office and he thanked Michelle Obama in an emotional moment that came near the end of an almost hour-long speech. He spoke, too, of Sasha and Malia, who grew up in the White House. Of all his accomplishments, he said, he was most proud of being their dad. There was just one, teeny, tiny, little detail that viewers back home couldn’t help but notice: Where in the world was Sasha?
Cut-away shots during the address showed a teary-eyed Malia alongside a poised Michelle, but it became clear when the family got up on the stage that Sasha definitely wasn’t in attendance. Of course, the speculation on Twitter immediately sparked the #WhereisSasha hashtag. It seems everyone has a theory, including a perfectly boring one: Sasha is still in high school (Malia is taking a gap year before starting at Harvard). So, it’s possible that, given the address happened on a Tuesday night, Sasha may have decided to skip on the event — for, homework?
At least that’s what some Twitter users joked.
Not getting a pass out of class was a popular theory:
Or, maybe it’s Sasha being a teen?
Another theory: Maybe Sasha didn’t simply didn’t want to get emotional in front of the cameras?
Whatever the reason, we doubt she skipped out on the moment altogether:
Update: White House officials told CBS that Sasha stayed behind in D.C. instead of flying to Chicago for the speech because she had an exam the next morning. Academics come first!