After Golden Globes Flubs, Twitter Presents Its Own ‘Hidden Fences’ Features

What happens when there are two films released in a single year featuring a cast of black actors with a story line set roughly in the 1950s and 1960s? Apparently it becomes incredibly difficult for people in Hollywood to tell them apart. E!’ News’ Jenna Bush conflated Fences and Hidden Figures during a cringe-worthy interview moment with Pharrell Williams on the red carpet. Instead of congratulating Williams for his work as a producer and music consultant on Hidden Figures, Bush congratulated him on being nominated for … um, Hidden Fences? To make matter worse, she wasn’t the only one to cite a non-existent film.



The Twitterverse, of course, took notice and offered up other notable film mashups. Just to clear things up, of course.



You know who stars in #HiddenFences... Garcelle Ashanti Brandy Sanaa Bring It On Union 😑 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 9, 2017

A Thin Line Between Love & Basketball #HiddenFences — Neal Carter (@nealcarter) January 9, 2017

For Colored Girls Who Set It Off While Waiting To Exhale #HiddenFences — Chasity 👩🏾‍💻 (@chasityscooper) January 9, 2017

The Color Purple Rain. #HiddenFences — The Root (@TheRoot) January 9, 2017

#HiddenFences starring Octavia Davis and Denzel Jackson — HoughLikeTough (@KHough09) January 9, 2017

The movie I'm really looking forward to is The Color Of Purple Roots. #HiddenFences — Randolph Terrance (@realtalkforyou) January 9, 2017

How to Get Away with Scandals #HiddenFences — T. (@BackTAYreality) January 9, 2017