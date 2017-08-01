After Golden Globes Flubs, Twitter Presents Its Own ‘Hidden Fences’ Features

What happens when there are two films released in a single year featuring a cast of black actors with a story line set roughly in the 1950s and 1960s? Apparently it becomes incredibly difficult for people in Hollywood to tell them apart. E!’ News’ Jenna Bush conflated Fences and Hidden Figures during a cringe-worthy interview moment with Pharrell Williams on the red carpet. Instead of congratulating Williams for his work as a producer and music consultant on Hidden Figures, Bush congratulated him on being nominated for … um, Hidden Fences? To make matter worse, she wasn’t the only one to cite a non-existent film.
The Twitterverse, of course, took notice and offered up other notable film mashups. Just to clear things up, of course.