Vetements Gave All Its Invitees Fake IDs for Today’s Show

Putting Juicy Couture tracksuits and Hanes T-shirts on the runway during last couture week was provocation enough. Now, Vetements designer Demna Gvasalia decided to give this season’s show a frisson of underage-drinking delinquency by making the invites to his fall 2017 menswear show (shown, once again, on the couture calendar) fake IDs. Editors from Interview, InStyle, and T gleefully ‘grammed their alter egos, who ranged from a 20-year-old Czech girl to a trash-metal-loving Michigander. How are the Vetememes people going to top this one?



The collection, titled “Stereotype,” cast a ragtag band of “real people” models of varying ages, in traditional Vetements fashion. They were got up as businessmen, or fur-coat-clad grand dames, or punks and raver Goths. The procession ended with Gvasalia’s take on a couture “bride.” But unlike the more elaborate mariées at Dior and Chanel, her layers of veils conveyed a distinct thrift-shop feel. This isn’t your mother’s couture show.



