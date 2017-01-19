Preview a Beloved New York Art Gallery’s First Show in Its Airy New Location

By
View Slideshow
The inaugural show heralds a homecoming of sorts. Photo: Courtesy of Victoria Munroe Fine Art

Victoria Munroe Fine Art has reopened in a beautiful new gallery space in a townhouse on the Upper East Side, the perfect spot for viewing 19th-century architectural drawings and a flock of rare birds.

Begin Slideshow