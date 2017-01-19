The Latest on the Cut

11:38 a.m.

Johnny Depp Finds Redemption at the People’s Choice Awards

After domestic-violence allegations, the actor won the Favorite Movie Icon award.

11:38 a.m.

See All the Red-Carpet Looks From the People’s Choice Awards

All the fan-favorite stars gathered at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

11:29 a.m.

I Found (Not Overly) Glamorous Satin Lounge Pants

They’re comfortable enough that you can rest and smart enough that you don’t feel like you’ve given up.

11:12 a.m.

Someone Is Totally Going To Break a Piece of Art During This Met Museum Workout

A new form of fitness.

11:10 a.m.

Louis Vuitton x Supreme Is Here to Tantalize the Hypebeast in Your Life

This is what happens when two logos love each other very much.

11:09 a.m.

Preview a Beloved New York Art Gallery’s First Show in Its Airy New Location

Victoria Munroe Fine Art has reopened in a townhouse, the perfect spot for viewing 19th-century architectural drawings and a flock of rare birds.

10:56 a.m.

Can Learning How To Coupon Save Me Money?

There’s more to discount shopping than binders full of newspaper clippings.

10:54 a.m.

Artists Are Illustrating the Donald Trump Resistance in This Tabloid Paper

Resist! aims to capture the sentiment of a specific slice of postelection America.

10:36 a.m.

Jude Law’s Daughter Will Be Everywhere This Year

The 16-year-old model is a rising star.

10:34 a.m.

Copenhagen: The Land of Fairy Tales and Berry Tarts

Raspberry cake included.

10:30 a.m.

25 Famous Women on How Getting Fired Makes You Stronger

Lessons from Joan Rivers, Kerry Washington, Hari Nef, and more.

9:46 a.m.

This Queer Dance Party Outside Mike Pence’s House Looks So Fun

It’s shaping up to be the most exciting event of inauguration weekend.

9:28 a.m.

The Vagina-Appreciation School Behind Ariana Grande’s Mysterious Instagram

Meet Mama Gena.

9:07 a.m.

One of Donald Trump’s Accusers Is Bringing a Train Car of Marchers to Washington

They’re calling it “Cathy’s Car.”

9:00 a.m.

What to Buy When You’re Stuck in a Winter Wardrobe Rut

You don’t have to spend a lot to make your outfits feel fresh again.

8:40 a.m.

Why Kanye West Supposedly Didn’t Get an Inauguration Gig

“It’s not the venue.”

8:30 a.m.

Watch the Louis Vuitton Menswear Livestream

Enjoy!

Yesterday at 11:45 p.m.

Kesha Reflects on Dr. Luke Ordeal: ‘It Was Definitely a Mind F*ck’

“When you work really hard at something, then to have it taken away from you is pretty devastating.”

Yesterday at 11:33 p.m.

Jennifer Lopez Says She and Drake Did a Song Together

And so the romance that is or isn’t continues.

Yesterday at 5:54 p.m.

Here’s the Official List of Speakers for the Women’s March on Washington

Including Gloria Steinem, Janet Mock, and Angela Davis.