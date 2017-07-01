Vivica A. Fox Says Her Male Strip Clubs Aren’t for Gay Men

Vivica A. Fox says the stars of her male-stripper reality show Vivica’s Black Magic on Lifetime won’t dance for gay men. “Hell no. Back all that up,” Fox told the hosts of the 105.1’s Breakfast Club on Friday. “Money is money, though!” host Charlamagne Tha God reasoned. “Not that kind of money,” Fox said on air. Online, she walked back her statement, saying that though nights at the club with Fox’s oiled-up exotic dancers are a part of the “ultimate girls’ nights,” “anyone can enjoy #VivicasBlackMagic.” “Sorry u were offended dawling as that was not my intention!” Fox tweeted. “Always been a friend n supporter of the LBGT community! My apologies.” We have reached out to Fox for comment, and we’ll update if we hear back.