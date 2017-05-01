On January 21, hundreds of thousands of people are expected to turn up for the Women’s March on Washington to protest Donald Trump’s inauguration.
The Washington Post’s Express — its free daily edition — ran a cover story on the march, but unfortunately made one glaring and obvious design error: Its graphic depicting various people gathering in protest formed the traditional male symbol, rather than the female one.
So close. And yet, so far.
Update (10:50 a.m.): Express acknowledged the error shortly after its original tweet went up.