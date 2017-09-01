Girls Season 6 Trailer: Time to Maybe, Finally Grow Up

With one season of Girls left to go, Hannah Horvath is still trying to be a voice of a generation. The latest trailer finds her pitching a surfing story, of all things, to Chelsea Peretti, despite her hatred of sand, sun, and watching people have fun. Everyone else has regressed a bit, too. Marnie’s back with Ray, but cheating on him with Desi; Shoshanna is longing for a real job and a nice purse; and Adam and Jessa are still making out. Will Hannah ever make her mark on the city? Probably not! But at least she has the dysfunctional frenemies she met along the way. Girls returns to HBO on February 12.