Wet Seal Is Closing All of its Locations

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Wet Seal is reportedly closing its remaining stores after a bumpy few years that included massive layoffs and filing for bankruptcy protection. The Wall Street Journal reports, “Wet Seal vice president Michelle Stocker wrote that the retailer could not find the funding or partnership it needed, and ‘will receive no further financing for its operations.’”

The once-trendy mall stalwart has suffered losses over the past few years along with other teen-focused retailers, and it closed over two-thirds of its stores in 2015. The letter also stated that all 148 employees at the company’s Irvine, California, headquarters would be laid off, and the office closed for good.

People have mixed emotions about the news.

Why are people sad that Wet Seal is closing? They made some of the ugliest clothes. — Amanda Branson (@Amanda_Branson) January 28, 2017

I'm highkey pissed Wet Seal is closing — Lydia Warner (@lydwarner) January 28, 2017

Wet Seal is closing all of its stores?!?!?! The last time I shopped there was just 14 short years ago so this comes as a complete SHOCK. — giᗩ ᑕoᘔᘔ ッ (@giacozz) January 28, 2017

@wetseal you were with me during one of the most popular points in my life. I'll miss you sassy hunnies — Erika (@your_girl_reek) January 28, 2017