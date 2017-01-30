This Website Will Tell You Where to Find the Next Protest

Photo: Getty Images

If you’re new to political action, it might feel like protests pop up at a moment’s notice and are over before you can even make it out of your house. With NextProtest.com, even the laziest planner can emerge from under layers of despair to resist Trump’s agenda. The site refreshes daily with the next protest in major cities, and has a daily-newsletter component if you want updates delivered straight to your inbox.

A number of other organizing calendars have emerged over the past few weeks. Some have a local focus, while others boast additional resources on organizing meetings, town halls, and workshops. If you’re NYC based, the Take Action NYC calendar is an extremely comprehensive resource, so no excuses that you “didn’t know where to go.”