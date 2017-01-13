I’m Anti-Trump, But I Refuse to March

Jeanine Stewart is a women’s studies professor, the mother of two adult daughters, and a strong supporter of a Virginia group that addresses diversity issues across all industries. But don’t expect to see her walking in

protest of PEOTUS Trump on January 21. “All of us are still

recovering from witnessing the unprecedented divisiveness, as well as

the result, of the recent election,” says the 52-year-old Virginian.

But “without a clearer platform, I fear that the event in D.C. will be

easily dismissed with a presidential tweet storm.” Instead, Dr.

Stewart says, she will expand her volunteer commitment to help women

of low economic status grow professionally.

Much has been written about how many permits were granted for

the Women’s March on Washington; which celebrities plan to walk

(#whyImarch); and how many port-a-potties will stand along the route. But

for every woman who plans to vent her anger in D.C. or at sister-marches across the country, just as many are intentionally skipping what is expected to be the largest anti-Trump protest yet. For many of these women, not attending the march is their preferred method of protest. Their reasons for staying home are as diverse as the reasons others are boarding buses next Saturday morning.

Susan McPherson, a social-responsibility consultant in New York City,

would like to see real demands being made by demonstrators. “I look to

the women in Poland who rose up on Black Monday to protect their right to choose by going on strike from work nationally,” she says. “Doing so worked and the government rescinded outlawing abortion.” Nicole Shore, a single, white millennial who works in the nonprofit sector on the East Coast, sees the march as divisive. “The Democratic Party is hosting a series of rallies focused on the Affordable Care Act and the positive impact it’s made,” she says. “This is the kind of rhetoric that informs the public, can garner support, and can bridge opposing views.” Ohio-based Bentley Davis, 46, who once worked for Planned Parenthood, won’t lace up her pink sneakers next weekend, either. “If the march were to push a specific piece of legislation, I would be all in. But instead, it seems to be an act of catharsis more than anything else,” says the white mother of one daughter.

And therein lies the conundrum for millions of conflicted women

who want to stand up to what one described as “a man who uses

sixth-grade vocabulary and speaks about women in a degrading manner, yet is the leader of the greatest country on earth.” Of the dozens of

self-avowed feminists I spoke with, most voiced concerns that a march will further divide our nation and doesn’t have a clear demand. They feel their

voices, no matter how diverse or how loud, will go unheard. “It’ll be

like talking to a stone … it’s nothing more than an infuriating waste of

time,” Massachusetts-based artist Zoe Helene, 52, told me. “The

movement is more indecisive than a stoner in a bakery,” 34-year-old

Katie Hilborn, founder of Denver-based Global Orphan Prevention,

stated. “I’m more interested to see what happens when it’s over.”

Many stay-at-homers are already protesting with their wallets. Shanon

Lee, 40, for example, practices her activism by avoiding POETUS

Trump’s products, full stop. “Whether we boycott stores that carry

Trump’s products, refrain from watching TV networks that feature shows

Trump’s executive-produced, or reach out to legislators and teach our

children to respect others, we can each do something,” says the mother

of four and filmmaker, who identifies as African-American and Crow

Indian and an “activist 365 days of the year.” Loads of women told me

they are boycotting shows, hotels, clothing, and anything else

emblazoned with the Trump brand, to hurt PEOTUS’s bottom line.

In Washington, a resident told me, the running joke is, “Where are you

going?” — since two-bedroom apartments are renting for $400 to $600 a night on Airbnb. Weekend refugees are frequently donating their gains to

progressive causes like the ACLU or Planned Parenthood in Mike Pence’s

name.

And while marching on the Mall or donating in the VP’s name may feel

good, plenty of the women of color I spoke to take issue with the

scattered intentions of the march.

LaTonya Moore, 42, a black Alabama attorney, doesn’t see the point of

freezing on the street, but believes that “this election let me know

that [this administration] will continue to move to stifle

disenfranchised groups … and simply motivates me to be proactive.” She

will go out of her way to support women-owned and minority-owned

business ventures and provide discounted legal, financial, and

marketing services to qualified disadvantaged business entities. “What

will I do to protest? I will win … and help others win,” she says.

Felicia Davis, 60, works to create sustainable practices at

historically black college campuses, and has also worked to reinstate

Title IX and advance other women’s causes. She believes that “the

solid 94 percent black woman’s vote for Hillary Clinton was a clear and

decisive indication that we disapprove of the incoming

administration.” She also disapproves of the “disproportional

influence of the progressive white leadership that gave rise to the

worst possible outcome.” So while “the Emilys are marching,” Davis

will be figuring out how to work with the incoming administration to

ensure increased support for black colleges, how to press forward on

criminal-justice reform, and how to expand access to affordable

health care.

Meanwhile, the actual Emilys are jazzed about the marches across the

country and are rolling up their sleeves to prepare the best possible

female candidates of the near-future. Jess O’Connell, executive

director of Emily’s List, says her organization “will be ready Day One

of a Trump presidency to fight back against any efforts to roll back

women’s opportunity, and we’ll be channeling the energy of this moment

into action by hosting a Getting Ready to Run training for future

women leaders in Washington, D.C., the weekend of the march.”

For those feminists protesting at home, says orphan advocate Katie

Hilborn, don’t feel guilty. “Yelling and marching down the street that

your point-of-view is correct does not work,” she says. “We need to

talk to each other, and practice empathy. If someone doesn’t agree

with you, find out why. Put yourself in their shoes. Then construct

your argument around that.” For those in attendance, says

stay-at-homer Zoe Helene: “Thank you, and be careful.”