Photo: Mark Leibowitz/Masterfile/Corbis

For decades, conventional and scientific wisdom held that pornography warped our understanding of sex, attraction, and love. But a new generation of scientists are questioning that — and find modern porn-viewers utterly unfazed. Why did porn stop bothering us? Have we become numb — or were earlier generations paranoid? Science writer Daniel Engber discusses those findings, “the replication crisis,” and his own sojourns through the strange, sordid, and occasionally sublime world of extreme fetish porn. Sure, you’re cool with run-of-the-mill porn — but what about cannibal porn? Quicksand porn? Why does that stuff exist, anyway? With Maureen O’Connor. Call 646-494-3590 to tell us your stories and thoughts about porn. (Like how you came across the strangest porn, or hottest fetishes, of your life.)