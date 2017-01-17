Why Not Sail to Italy With These Italian Men?

If you weren’t in Italy for Milan Men’s Fashion Week last weekend, the menswear brand Caruso produced this film to take you there — specifically, a sailing trip to Naples with an Italian prince. Titled The Good Italian III: The Magic of Naples, the short film stars actor Giancarlo Giannini, who plays a small-town prince traversing the streets of Naples with acclaimed opera singer Vittorio Grigolo.

Watch the entire film above to see vibrant aerial shots of the secluded town, lots of delicious-looking fruit, and men wearing casual linen daywear. It’s both a wanderlust ode and an ideal way to cap off the Milan Men’s shows.