It’s hard to choose which part of HBO’s The Young Pope I dislike most, so in a column called Young Nope, I share the worst thing from that week’s episode.

In “Paradiso,” Dante writes:

“O grace abounding and allowing me to dare

to fix my gaze on the Eternal Light,

so deep my vision was consumed in it!



I saw how it contains within its depths

all things bound in a single book by love

of which creation is the scattered leaves:



how substance, accident, and their relation

were fused in such a way that what I now

describe is but a glimmer of that Light.”

In episode five of The Young Pope, to emphasize the difference between him and the popes who came before, the Young Pope declares, “I am the young pope.”

Until next time, this has been Young Nope.