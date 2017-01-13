You’re Going to Love the Lineup for Wokechella

After hearing about the star-studded celebrity feminist lineup for the Women’s March on Washington, we wondered if turning the event into “Wokechella on the Mall” might actually do more harm than good. In response, digital content producer Debbie Saslaw has gone ahead and created the “Wokechella” lineup of our dreams, complete with everyone’s favorite feminist acts: Chewbacca Mom, Amy Schumer dressed as a giant IUD, Lena Dunham and Allison Williams performing the songs of Marnie and Desi, Aretha Franklin’s hat, Bernie Sanders as Rosie the Riveter, Michelle Branch and/or Vanessa Carlton, and of course, Malala and Anna Kendrick teaching Blondie how to use Snapchat with “Cups.” It may not help save Planned Parenthood, but, as Stefon would say: It has everything.