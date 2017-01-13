The Latest on the Cut

The Worst Thing About Episode One of The Young Pope: Baby Pyramind

Every week, we’ll tell you the worst thing about HBO’s new series The Young Pope.

4:51 p.m.

Every Single Thing You Need to Bring to the Women’s March

From sunglasses, hand warmers, and lots of layers.

4:39 p.m.

The Quintessential Aspiration Piece Gets a Grecian Update

David Yurman’s new jewelry collection inspired by Helen of Troy.

4:02 p.m.

You’re Going to Love the Lineup for Wokechella

D.C.’s hottest new women’s empowerment event has everything.

3:58 p.m.

15 Protest Sign Ideas for the Women’s March on Washington

Some suggestions from the Cut.

3:32 p.m.

Teen Who Was Abducted the Day She Was Born Found 18 Years Later

Kamiyah Mobley was stolen from the hospital in 1998.

3:23 p.m.

Amber Heard Is Finally Free of Johnny Depp

The divorce is final.

2:48 p.m.

Natalie Portman and Kendall Jenner Partied This Week

Plus: Naomi Campbell, Emma Stone, Winona Ryder.

2:26 p.m.

Adorable Photos of Malia and Sasha Obama’s First Ever White House Visit

A simpler time.

2:10 p.m.

22 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy

From a $42 pair of brogues to a $50 desk lamp.

1:58 p.m.

Why Did Porn Stop Bothering Us? (Except Cannibal Porn)

This week’s podcast.

1:50 p.m.

Is Your Himalayan Salt Lamp Trying to Kill You?

80,000 lamps purchased from Michaels are being recalled.

1:41 p.m.

The Faux-Fur Piece to Transform Any Outfit

Instant glamour.

1:10 p.m.

Melania Trump Has Plans to Put a Glam Room in the White House

1600 Penn is about to get some dramatic overhauls.

1:06 p.m.

Here Is the Single Greatest Reason to KonMari Your House

What if instead of joy … money?

1:00 p.m.

The 10 Kisses Every Woman Knows

Kiss. Bang. Vom.

12:47 p.m.

I’m Anti-Trump, But I Refuse to March

Not every feminist is heading to Washington next Saturday. Here’s why.

12:00 p.m.

5 January Buys I Can’t Get Enough Of

Bring on the Bath & Body Works and metallic nails.

11:58 a.m.

Opening Ceremony Assembled a Varsity Squad of Comedians and Musicians

The brand celebrated its new collection this week and announced plans for a ballet-themed show.

11:58 a.m.

Paul Ryan Nods in Concern As Woman Asks Him About Defunding Planned Parenthood

“I want to make sure you get the care you need,” he told a woman who depended on the clinics he’s planning to defund.