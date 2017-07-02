156 Designers on Their Fall/Winter 2017 Inspirations

It’s that time! With New York Fashion Week starting tomorrow, the Cut asked 156 designers to participate in our seasonal feature “One Word, One Shot.” They each described inspirations for their fall/winter 2017 collections in just one word and one image. This season, Prabal Gurung chose the Women’s March, Tome looked to bananas, and Coach went to the movies. Other designers focused on textures; both Marchesa and Jonathan Simkhai showcased intricately beaded fabrics.
