20 Fun, Cheap Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas Under $20

You can claim that your love may not cost a thing, but it doesn’t mean you can’t give or receive a thoughtful present. Don’t be limited this Valentine’s Day by the Andrew Jackson in your cavernous wallet — the best gifts can often cost $20 or less. Here are 20 fun ideas that smell fantastic, feel great, and look good. Read through for a pick personally anointed by Susan Miller, a tool that beats any makeup brush, and a pretty pair of earrings that you’ll want to wear all spring.



Where are my little Leos? Where are my Scorpios at? These soaps are personalized by astrology sign, and while they unfortunately don’t come with a reading or the number of her personal cell, they are blessed by astrology queen Susan Miller.

Buy Fresh Zodiac Soap $18, Sephora

There’s only so much free Creme de Corps you can scam from the Equinox locker room.

Buy Kiehls Creme de Corps $18, Bloomingdales

You just need one perfect eye shadow and this warm brown shade, made in Japan, is soft, rich, and blends with a single swipe. Buy Surratt Beauty Artistique Eyeshadow – Idealiste $20, Net-A-Porter

Sheet masking is the most fun you can have while remaining totally immobile (second to napping).

Buy Sephora Lotus Face Mask $6, Sephora

If even your kimchi is artisanal, your toothpaste should be too.

Buy Marvis Toothpaste $14, Amazon.com

Better than any drugstore eyelash curler and it has a wide, rounded base that makes it ideal for stubbornly straight lashes.

Buy Shiseido The Makeup Eyelash Curler $20, Nordstrom

Just because Kesha gave up glitter doesn’t mean you have to.

Buy Smith & Cult Vegas Post Apocalyptic $18, Net-A-Porter

#TooSweet #Nomz #Swedishgummiesdoitbetter

Buy Social Candy $15, Sockerbit

It smells like a Mounds Bar and it’s pure — the cleanest and least-processed coconut oil–derived cream possible.

Buy RMS Beauty Raw Coconut Cream $18, Nordstrom

If you have one, it’s probably really gnarly from overuse so it’s time to replace it. If you don’t have one yet — what are you waiting for? It’s cheaper, smaller, and blends makeup better than any brush.

Buy Beautyblender $20, Sephora

A hand-cream favorite with over 1,500 four-star reviews on Sephora that is lightly perfumed to smell like almond cookies. Mmm.

Buy L’Occitane Hand Creams $12, Sephora

Pictures are deceiving — these earrings are dramatic and long. Wear them when you hate everything in your closet and you’re in dire need of a pick-me-up. Buy Mango metal pendant earrings $16, Spring

Underwear that is not only pretty but also comfortable enough to wear beyond special occasions. Buy & Other Stories Floral Lace Briefs $19, & Other Stories

Use this pretty tray to store rings or delicate earrings. Buy Canvas Dauville charcoal pebble dish $12, Spring

Keep the top two buttons undone, add a lacy black bra and you basically have mastered the Carine Roitfeld look. Buy H&M satin blouse $13, H&M

Despite its $16 price tag, this silver clutch looks way more expensive. Tuck it under your arm for a night out and then switch to the cross-body strap when you decide to have just one more drink. Buy ASOS envelope cross body bag $16, ASOS

Gochujang (a sweet Korean pepper paste) is delicious. Sriracha is practically a desk-lunch staple. Together? The genius combination is somehow even better. Get this and your meals will never be the same. Buy Bushwick Kitchen Gochujang Sriracha $16, Food52

If you’re going to wear a hat to get through the next few gray weeks, it might as well be a shiny, happy one. Buy Zara metallic knit hat $16, Zara

Styling tip: Loop this around your neck to make a suit feel less stuffy and more Gucci-approved. Buy Topshop skinny scarf $6, Topshop

Still into the choker trend but want something a bit softer? This pom-pom style is kawaii and inexpensive. Buy Carole bow choker necklace with faux fur pom pom $8, Nordstrom

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

