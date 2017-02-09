Photo: RunPhoto/Getty Images

Wondering what to do when your boyfriend gives away your Hamilton tickets? What about if you need advice on how to get your girlfriend to stop writing you so much poetry? For many people, the r/Relationships subreddit is a community to help navigate life’s romantic quandaries. It’s also home to some of the more bonkers (possibly fake) relationship stories we’ve ever heard.

For Valentine’s Day, we rounded up a few — and if you’re wondering, the answer is almost always “dump him.”

My [29/F] BF[32 M] “gave” away my Hamilton tickets, am I being selfish for just wanting to break up over this?

In a since-deleted post, a woman summed up her problem as such: “TLDR My boyfriend offered/’gave’ my Hamilton tickets to his troubled sister without my knowledge and now he and his parents are massively pissed at me bc I won’t give them to her. Should I just cut my losses?”



Read more here.

Me [33F] with my “almost boyfriend” [30M] 3 months. He lied to me about having Leukemia. I flew out to “care” for him and he basically kicked me out of his house after I slept with him. In a weird place emotionally and not sure what to do.

“Tl;DR: I had sex with a man who told me he was terminally ill. What started out as a trip to a new city to help care for someone turned into pretty hard sex, and afterwards he put me in a hotel because his family was making a ‘last minute appearance’ out of concern before he started treatment and he didn’t want them to think he was ordering people off the internet to care for him without asking them for help first. In the hotel I used the Wifi and my laptop to search him on google and found his Facebook, Linkedin, Instagram, and his Tumblr. Things didn’t add up and I messaged the girl listed as his sister who bluntly responded telling me that her brother wasn’t sick with anything that they were aware of and advising me to try and catch an earlier flight back home. Now I’m confused and lost and I don’t know what to do or think.”

Read more here.

Me (34F) with my BF (41M) of 2 years. Got mad at me because I took my cat (16M) to a park for the cat’s birthday. Am I really a crazy cat lady?

“I’ve had my cat since he was 6 months old. For his 16th, I loaded him into the car (which he doesn’t mind at all) and took him to a park by the lake. He spent a couple hours watching ducks and warming his old bones in the sun.

“My boyfriend was indignant. How the cat doesn’t even know it’s his birthday, what a waste of time, who does that, etc etc.

“No, he doesn’t know it’s his birthday. But he knows he’s doing something he enjoys. He knows he feels better than he had been. He knows those things.

“Now it’s 3 months later and my BF is STILL on about cat birthday outings. Idgi. He helped care for him when he was injured and did probably more than I did, because I work 10 hour shifts. So I guess staying home to care for an injured cat isn’t crazy cat person, but taking the cat to a park is? I mean, there’s whole parks devoted to dogs where dogs can see their dog friends. So what’s weird about taking a cat out for one afternoon? He’s really starting to make me feel like shit about it.”

Read more here.

I (34m) found a notebook my wife (30f) has written a whole novel detailing made up scenarios in which she gets revenge on female friends (varying ages) of mine.

“I started looking through some boxes and I found this notebook buried under a bunch of old sweaters. I had never seen it before and it was really odd to find it here because like I said, she keeps her notebooks in her study. I was curious so I started reading.

“The novel starts out with her finding a wishing stone which grants her any one wish. She makes a very specific and detailed wish to become high queen of the entire world, with everyone reporting to her, while still allowing every nation to have their governments and rulers, but she can tweak their laws as she wishes. She ends up living in a grand palace and meets with delegates from every country to discuss the world events and to yay or nay certain rules or policies being enacted. I was enjoying the story thus far.

“Then she meets with the head of her “Black Squad,” a squad of trained assassins and kidnappers.

“She commands her Black Squad to kidnap women who have been in my life romantically and platonically. She kills off my exes after pages of psychological and physical tortures. She ruins the careers of platonic friends and makes their families shun them and drives some of them to commit suicide. The only people she doesn’t target are ones she deems have been respectful of our relationship. Which according to her in this book means dressing appropriately around me, liking Facebook pictures/statuses that have both of us in it instead of just me, and keeping discussions of their personal lives to me to a minimum.”



Read more here.

Am I being an irrational crazy girl because my boyfriend won’t take any pictures for me … or should I call him out on his behavior?



“Right now he is on a vacation with his family in Ireland. All my life, if there was anywhere I could go if I could, Ireland would be it. So I was super excited he was getting to go, because if I can’t go, him going is the next best thing.

“The first thing I ask him to do is to take my My Little Pony Rarity with him so he could take pictures of it in different places. It sounds dumb … but I thought it would be super awesome to have pictures of my pony in another country if I couldn’t go. He was dead set against it thought because he thought it was embarrassing, but I talked him into it before he left because I told him it was like me being there, even though I couldn’t be. The day before he left though, his mom saw it and chuckled at it and so he broke down and just didn’t want to take it, so I told him not to worry about it and to just take lots of pictures for me. I was a bit bummed … but I didn’t want him to feel uncomfortable about it.

“TL/DR My boyfriend is in my dream vacation spot and won’t take pictures for me.”



Read more here.

My girlfriend [24 F] wanted ANOTHER pet and I [27 M] said NO

“My girlfriend LOVES animals. She is a legal secretary as her job and also works as a small animals specialist on the side. She’s worked as a small animals specialist for four years, and after getting her ‘real job’ decided to keep her other job FOR FUN. At home we have two dogs and two cats. All are her pets.

“Her jobs are highly demanding and when she isn’t working, she’s in the den organizing huge dog adoption events. Every four or five months she manages to bring about sixty dogs up from high kill shelters around the US and finds every dog a home. And I think that’s a cool thing she does but she literally stays up until 3 am planning flights and managing people to get the dogs securely to the holding center and etc. … And then wakes up at 6 am and goes to work until 5 pm and then goes to her other job until 10 pm and comes home and repeats the process.

“Anyway, last night before we went to bed she said she was thinking about getting a tree frog to put in the den because she really like the ‘calming presence’ they give off. I just think that is the straw that broke the camel’s back because I told her that’s insane. I told her I’m tired of all the animal stuff she’s involved in. I told her she needs to grow up. And I told her absolutely NO to the tree frog idea.”

Read more here.

I (30m) just found out my girlfriend (28) of a year+ had a whole life I knew nothing about, right as I was ring shopping. Advice?



“tl;dr I(30m) just found out my girlfriend(28) of a year+ had a whole life I knew nothing about, right as I’ve been ring shopping. This life includes a first marriage and a child who passed away. I am stunned … Advice?”

Read more here.

Me [22M] with my girlfriend [21F] of 7 months, found out she’s a “furry” and in the fandom, got angry when I found out.

“I was using my girlfriend’s laptop to research stuff, while she was out of the room. Nothing shady, no history diving or anything. It was a situation where the auto-fill came in and revealed that my girlfriend is a furry.

“There were links to furry social networks, the furry subreddit, furry porn and artwork. I admit I did type in ‘furr’ just to see if that was the case. Lots and lots of links popped up in the search bar. I backspaced and didn’t know what to think, so I left it for a few hours.

“When it was quiet and we were watching a movie, I asked her if she was a furry. She looked at me sideways with a frown and asked why. I felt bad, but I told her the truth and what I had found. She immediately got up, grabbed her stuff and left. I tried to stop her but she would not say a word to me. This was yesterday evening, still no communication.

“I know what furries are, and I admit that I have been in situations where people are like, ‘Haha, fucking furries,’ and I have laughed. I don’t know how long she’s been a furry or why she didn’t tell me ever. What do I do?”



Read more here.

My [29M] ex girlfriend [23F] keeps spoiling Game of Thrones for me.

In a since-deleted post, one user wrote, “TL;DR: I cheated on my ex during our relationship and she found out shortly after we broke up. She’s blocked me on everything, but briefly unblocks me every Monday to send me Game of Thrones spoilers before I can [watch] it. How can I get her to stop?

“Edit: To everyone just calling me an asshole and messaging me spoilers, you’re not helping.”

Read more here.